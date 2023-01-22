Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.

Napoli controlled much of the game and were never really threatened by Salernitana's passive showing.

Osimhen thought he had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute but his celebrations were cut short after he was ruled to have been offside by VAR.

Napoli eventually went ahead during the first-half stoppage time when a cross from inside the box fell to Di Lorenzo, who fired the ball in.

An unmarked Osimhen doubled the lead in the 48th minute when he tipped in a rebound from Eljif Elmas' shot off the post.

Napoli top the standings with 50 points from 19 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who play Lazio on Tuesday. Salernitana, in 16th, have 18 points.