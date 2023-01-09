Logo
Sport

Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Sampdoria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - January 8, 2023 Napoli's Eljif Elmas scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - January 8, 2023 Sampdoria's Nicola Murru in action with Napoli's Hirving Lozano REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - January 8, 2023 Napoli's Mario Rui in action with Sampdoria's Mehdi Leris REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
09 Jan 2023 03:30AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 04:06AM)
Napoli brushed aside Sampdoria with a 2-0 win on Sunday (Jan 8) after goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas, putting the Serie A leaders back on the winning track.

The visitors got a penalty after just six minutes but Matteo Politano was unable to score from the spot.

Osimhen gave Napoli the lead after 19 minutes, however, when he got a toe on Mario Rui's cross inside the box and sent it in, earning his 10th goal in Serie A this season.

Sampdoria's fortunes unravelled further when Tomas Rincon was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Osimhen in the 39th minute.

Elmas converted Napoli's second penalty eight minutes before stoppage time after a Sampdoria handball inside the box.

Napoli are top of the table with 44 points after 17 games, seven points ahead of Juventus and eight ahead of Milan, who play Roma later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

