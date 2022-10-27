Logo
Napoli ease to victory over Rangers and make club history
Napoli ease to victory over Rangers and make club history

Napoli ease to victory over Rangers and make club history
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Rangers - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 26, 2022 Napoli's Giovanni Simeone scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli ease to victory over Rangers and make club history
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Rangers - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 26, 2022 Napoli's Leo Ostigard celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
27 Oct 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 05:34AM)
NAPLES, Italy: Napoli strolled to a 3-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday (Oct 26) to set a club record of 12 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first half to put Napoli well in charge against the Scottish side at the Stadio Diego Maradona while Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard extended the lead with a thumping header from a corner in the 80th minute.

The result saw Napoli surpass their previous longest run of consecutive wins stretching back to 1986, when Maradona was their talisman.

Napoli, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, lead Group A with 15 points from five matches, three ahead of second-placed Liverpool, whom they visit next week in their final group game. Rangers, who were already eliminated, are bottom with no points.

Source: Reuters

