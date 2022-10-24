Napoli extend winning streak, Lazio with easy win, Udinese streak ends

Napoli continued their winning streak as Victor Osimhen's late goal secured them a 1-0 win at AS Roma, meaning Luciano Spalletti's men now have a three-point lead at the top of Serie A over title holders AC Milan.

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before full time when he volleyed the ball in from an acute angle, a repeat of the previous match when he scored the deciding goal against Bologna late in the second half.

Napoli have now won 11 matches in a row in all competitions for the second time in their history since 1929-30.

Lazio did not have any trouble getting a comfortable 2-0 win at Atalanta on Sunday with goals from Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson which moved the team into third place, with home coach Gian Piero Gasperini saying his team deserved the defeat.

Maurizio Sarri's side have now gone six games without conceding in the league - the last time they were breached was on Sept. 3 in their 2-1 home loss against Napoli.

Udinese's undefeated league run ended with a shocking 2-1 defeat at home by Torino but coach Andrea Sottil took a positive view of the loss.

"Whoever wins is proved right but this setback must not bring us down. When the fans applaud at the end of the match it means that they are praising the performance and that we saw a team giving everything on the pitch," he said.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored twice and provided an assist in their 4-3 win at Fiorentina on Saturday.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for the visitors when he scored from a failed clearance by defender Lorenzo Venuti.

Two goals by Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz helped the hosts ease to a comfortable 4-1 win over promoted Serie A side Monza at San Siro also on Saturday.

Juventus crushed Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season.