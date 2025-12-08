Napoli go top as Hojlund's double downs Juventus

NAPLES, Italy, Dec 7 : Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund stole the spotlight as his two goals secured a 2-1 home victory over Juventus on Sunday, lifting the champions to the top of Serie A.

Napoli have 31 points, one ahead of Inter Milan in second. Third-placed AC Milan, who are three points off the pace, visit Torino on Monday. Juventus remain seventh on 23.

Napoli opened the scoring after seven minutes when David Neres burst down the right, shook off Teun Koopmeiners and squared to Hojlund, who slid in to steer the ball home.

The hosts dominated much of the first half and created the clearer chances, with Scott McTominay nearly scoring just before the interval when his header glanced past the near post.

Napoli were given a fright as the Scot was forced to visit the touchline several times for treatment, seemingly struggling with a muscular issue, though he managed to play on.

Although the home side continued to press after the break, it was Juventus who hit back just before the hour with a counter-attack that found Kenan Yildiz inside the box and he drilled a low effort into the far corner to equalise.

But Hojlund was not finished and in the 78th scored a second goal, heading in from point-blank range after Weston McKennie diverted a header to the Dane as he tried to clear a cross.

Despite a late Juventus push, Napoli held firm to claim all three points much to the relief of the home crowd.