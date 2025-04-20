Napoli going above and beyond in title chase, says Conte

MONZA, Italy :Napoli coach Antonio Conte believes his players are giving their all as they remain firmly in the race for their second Serie A title in three years.

A second-half header by Scott McTominay gave Napoli a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza on Saturday as Conte's side provisionally moved level with leaders Inter Milan, before the defending champions visit Bologna on Sunday.

"We are fighting for something unexpected and unimaginable," Conte told a press conference.

"At the beginning of the year who would have said that Napoli would fight with Inter for first place? ... We are really going beyond all limits."

The 2023 champions, who struggled on the road recently, secured their first away win since mid-January when they beat Atalanta in Bergamo 3-2.

"Away from home we haven't won for a while. Today we did and I am also happy with the fact that the team was always in the game, a synonym of great maturity," Conte added.

"We need to continue to believe and have a bit of luck. Unfortunately, luck has been very tough on us since January.

"But we believe in it, the players are commendable in difficult times. In difficult times we are creating an important foundation. Seeing all this public supporting us and dreaming with us excites us. But it gives me enormous responsibilities."

With five games remaining, Napoli will only face teams from 10th position downwards as the table stands now. They next host 10th-placed Torino on April 27.