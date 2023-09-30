Logo
Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce
Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Napoli's Leo Ostigard scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Lecce's Valentin Gendrey in action with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Lecce's Patrick Dorgu REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
30 Sep 2023 11:13PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2023 11:21PM)
Serie A champions Napoli continued their climb up the table with a 4-0 win at Lecce on Saturday (Sep 30), moving provisionally up to third place after Victor Osimhen came off the bench to score in the second half.

With one eye on their Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia left Osimhen out of the starting lineup, but the Nigerian striker wasted no time once he replaced Giovanni Simeone for the second half.

After a loose ball from Lecce allowed Osimhen to gain possession in his own half, his pass sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia down the left wing before the Georgian cut in and his perfect cross was headed home by Osimhen in the 51st minute.

The visitors had taken the lead when defender Leo Ostigard scored his first Serie A goal while Gianluca Gaetano added a third two minutes from time when he scored from distance. Matteo Politano completed the rout with an injury time penalty.

Source: Reuters

