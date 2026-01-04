Napoli keep pace in title race after defeating Lazio in stormy contest

ROME, Jan 4 : ‌First-half goals from Leonardo Spinazzola and Amir Rrahmani helped Napoli claim a 2-0 victory at Lazio on Sunday in a heated contest that featured three red cards.

The result left Napoli one point adrift of leaders AC Milan, who are on 38 points, while Inter sit third on 36 ahead of their match against ‌Bologna later on Sunday.

Despite being hampered by the absence ‌of a number of injured players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Billy Gilmour, Napoli appeared largely in control as they patiently built their attacks.

Napoli seized control in the 14th minute when a teasing cross drifted to the back post, where an unmarked Spinazzola fired a volley ‍home to give the visitors the lead.

Antonio Conte's side underlined their dominance in the 32nd minute when a free kick was floated into the box and Rrahmani headed into the bottom corner to double the visitors' lead.

Napoli came close ​to stretching their advantage ‌just minutes later when Eljif Elmas rose to meet a delivery but his header crashed against the crossbar.

Napoli's injury concerns deepened ​in the second half when David Neres was seen limping off. The stoppage sparked ⁠a brief flashpoint between the ‌two sides, ending with yellow cards for Rrahmani and Lazio’s Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio’s ​afternoon unravelled further in the 81st minute when Noslin was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Alessandro Buongiorno.

Tempers flared ‍again minutes before full time as Lazio’s Adam Marusic and Napoli’s Pasquale Mazzocchi ⁠became embroiled in a heated confrontation, prompting Napoli coach Antonio Conte to intervene in ​an attempt to separate ‌the pair. Both players were subsequently shown red cards.

(Tommy ‍Lund ​in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)