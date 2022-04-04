Logo
Napoli move level with leaders Milan after hard-earned win at Atalanta
04 Apr 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:23AM)
BERGAMO, Italy: Napoli moved level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan after a hard-earned 3-1 win at Atalanta on Sunday.

The home side had the majority of the first-half openings but found themselves 2-0 down at the break after Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's fine finish put the visitors on course for victory.

Atalanta kept coming forward in Bergamo and deservedly got themselves back into the contest in the 58th minute when Marten de Roon headed home, with several other chances having come and gone as they chased an equaliser.

With the hosts committing bodies forward, title-chasing Napoli put the game to bed nine minutes from time as Elif Elmas added the finishing touch to a counter attack.

Napoli players and staff celebrated with their travelling supporters at the final whistle as they joined Milan on 66 points before the leaders welcome Bologna on Monday, as Luciano Spalletti's side look to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

"We have made some steps forward, especially in terms of character," Spalletti told DAZN. "Today we showed that we are a top-level team against a team that is difficult to face.

"There is still a long way to go (in the title race), we will see how many games we will win like this. We must not let our guard down."

The defeat was a blow to Atalanta's top four hopes, with Gian Piero Gasperini's team remaining in sixth spot and eight points behind fourth-placed Juventus, who have also played 30 games and later on Sunday host Inter Milan in third on 60.

Source: Reuters

