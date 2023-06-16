Logo
Sport

Napoli name Garcia as coach
Sport

Napoli name Garcia as coach

Napoli name Garcia as coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 22, 2023 Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 03:37AM
Italian champions Napoli have named Rudi Garcia as their new coach, the Serie A side said on Thursday.

Napoli did not specify the length of Garcia's contract.

The 59-year-old coached Italy's AS Roma from 2013-16, before moving to French Ligue 1 sides Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.

The Frenchman coached Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last season. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

Garcia left the club in April by mutual agreement.

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, who led them to their first Italian league title since 1990, asked to take a break from the job for a year.

Source: Reuters

