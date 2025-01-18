Napoli need to shake off Kvaratskhelia departure, says Conte

Serie A leaders Napoli will need to quickly adapt to life without influential forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, coach Antonio Conte said, with the team facing a tough test at high-flying Atalanta on Saturday.

Kvaratskhelia confirmed his exit from the club in a goodbye message posted on social media on Thursday, with the Georgia international set to join French champions Paris St Germain following his two-and-a-half year Napoli spell.

"I said that January was special, it's called the transfer market, so one-two, whoever leaves, whoever comes in..." Conte told a press conference on Friday.

"Due to locker room dynamics, human dynamics, relationships are also created between (the players), it's inevitable that such strong shocks can create small imbalances.

"We will have to be good at maintaining the unity created up until January 1 (and) recreate that alchemy with the new players, to also make up for Kvara's absence."

The Georgian winger has missed three of Napoli's last five league games with injury but the team have marched on regardless, while David Neres has begun to prove his worth to the manager.

"Head down and pedal, whatever happens," Conte added.

"Some things we can direct, others not and we don't waste energy... Today I have to be focused on the team, we are doing something beautiful and I have to protect it, these guys deserve it."

After the clash at third-placed Atalanta, who trail Napoli by four points, the leaders host Juventus and travel to AS Roma.

However, Conte was solely focused on the challenge of overcoming Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

"Atalanta won 11 games in a row. They were strong and have remained strong, and they are aware of (it) because they won the Europa League, beating the German champions (Bayer Leverkusen)," Conte said.

"When you win you acquire that awareness that you can compete with anyone. They also showed it against Real Madrid, even if they lost the match, but it was wide open.

"Having said that, we must focus on ourselves, not on them, we have grown since the last match against them and we must continue in the process."