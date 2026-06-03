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Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell
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Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell

Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell
Soccer Football - Serie A - Como v Napoli - Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy - May 2, 2026 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Cremonese - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 24, 2026 Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their third goal with Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund and Napoli's Matteo Politano REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
03 Jun 2026 06:35PM
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MANCHESTER, England, June 3 : Napoli have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a permanent deal for a 50 million euros ($58.08 million) fee after a successful loan spell, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Hojlund scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A.

The forward joined United from Atalanta in 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Premier League club.

He was also part of the United squad that lifted the FA Cup in May 2024, coming on as a substitute in the final against Manchester City at Wembley.

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Hojlund returned to Italy at the start of the 2025-26 campaign on a season-long loan.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future," United said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8609 euros)

Source: Reuters
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