Napoli squander chance to go top with 0-0 draw at Venezia

VENICE, Italy :Napoli wasted a chance to provisionally reclaim top spot in the Serie A standings for the first time since February when they were held to a 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia on Sunday.

Napoli remained in second place with 61 points from 29 matches - level with leaders Inter Milan and three points ahead of third-placed Atalanta, who face each other later on Sunday.

Both sides had opportunities to score in a frantic opening spell at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, with Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori hitting the post while Venezia forward Daniel Fila fired straight at visiting goalkeeper Alex Meret from a promising position.

Napoli began to exert control over the contest as the first half wore on and Venezia stopper Ionut Radu had to be alert to keep out efforts from Raspadori, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay.

The home side almost scored against the run of play in the 42nd minute but Fila's low shot was prevented from crossing the line by a brilliant last-ditch block from Amir Rrahmani.

Antonio Conte's team continued to turn the screw after the interval but they were unable to break down a resolute Venezia, who have now conceded just once in four league games - a run in which they also held top-five sides Lazio and Atalanta to goalless draws.

Winger Matteo Politano twice drew saves from Radu before the Italian manager made a quadruple substitution to inject some energy into the visitors, but the changes did not have the desired effect.

Napoli appeared disjointed in the final 15 minutes and Venezia threatened a winner, almost scoring from a sensational counter-attack in added time, but Nicolussi Caviglia's powerful effort from the edge of the box was expertly saved by Meret.

Venezia, who have not won in the league since beating Cagliari 2-1 on December 22, remain in 19th place in the table on 20 points, five points adrift of safety.