Napoli still believe, says defiant Conte

Napoli manager Antonio Conte struck a determined tone as he urged his side to keep believing in their Serie A title push, despite recent setbacks and a growing injury list.

Inter Milan hold the advantage as the season enters its final stretch, three points clear of second-placed Napoli who host AC Milan on Sunday.

"We’d be mad not to believe at this stage — nine games left, three points off the top. With all our strengths and flaws, we’re still there, in a position nobody expected, to be honest," Conte told reporters on Saturday.

"It’s our right to believe, after we give everything we’ve got and always leave the pitch with our shirts soaked in sweat.

"Only one team can win the Scudetto, but the Champions League places are in the balance too. We must always look forward and are only focused on first place."

Napoli suffered bad luck in the recent international break, with several players getting injured.

"Andre-Frank Anguissa had an adductor problem with Cameroon, he had two training sessions with us and we’re monitoring the situation carefully," Conte said.

"Noah Okafor (Switzerland) had a problem with his adductor too and was out for two days, he’s a player we need to get back into shape, but he’s struggling with that."

Conte confirmed that Brazilian winger David Neres is available against Milan after recovering from a hamstring injury but Italian Leonardo Spinazzola is out with a knock.

"Neres is fully recovered, he’s made great progress and he will definitely play — maybe not from the start, but he’ll feature for sure," Conte said.

Napoli have won only one of their last seven league matches.

"I think we deserved better in recent weeks than our results would suggest. Unconsciously, results do affect the mentality of the players, and that is a mistake," Conte said.

"It is a growth process, we need to recognise those moments we get wrong and work on them."