Napoli strengthen defence with signing of Beukema from Bologna
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - AC Milan v Bologna - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2025 Bologna's Sam Beukema celebrates after winning the Coppa Italia REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

21 Jul 2025 02:35AM
Napoli have further bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Sam Beukema from Bologna, the Serie champions announced on Sunday, with the Dutchman joining on a five-year deal worth 30 million euros ($34.88 million) according to Italian media.

Beukema joined Bologna in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar, and the 26-year-old made 80 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side over the past two seasons, including starting all eight games in their Champions League campaign last season.

Napoli, who won their fourth Scudetto in May, have also added Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Dutch winger Noa Lang and Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca to Antonio Conte's squad in the close season.

($1 = 0.8602 euros)

Source: Reuters
