Napoli striker Osimhen suffers hamstring injury
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 8, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 12:53AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 12:58AM)
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has suffered a hamstring injury on international duty, the club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old came off injured around the hour mark in Nigeria's 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Napoli did not specify a timeframe for Osimhen's return but Sky Sports Italia said such an injury typically requires a recovery period of four to six weeks.

Osimhen is likely to miss several matches, including Napoli's visit to Hellas Verona on Saturday, the Champions League group game at Union Berlin on Oct 24 and the clash with Serie A leaders AC Milan five days later.

Napoli are fifth in Serie A, with Osimhen having top-scored for the club with six goals in the league this season.

Source: Reuters

