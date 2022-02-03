Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Napoli winger Lozano dislocates shoulder on Mexico duty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Napoli winger Lozano dislocates shoulder on Mexico duty

Napoli winger Lozano dislocates shoulder on Mexico duty

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - January 17, 2022 Napoli's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

03 Feb 2022 10:10PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Mexico forward Hirving Lozano faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against Panama, the 26-year-old’s club Napoli said on Thursday.

Lozano was taken off on a stretcher in the 66th minute of Mexico’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

“Following conversations with the Mexican national team medical staff regarding Hirving Lozano's injury status, it has been determined that the 26-year-old suffered a dislocated right shoulder. The player will undergo further tests upon his return to Italy,” read a Napoli statement.

The news comes as a blow for Napoli, who are second in Serie A, four points behind leaders Inter Milan, and resume their title bid with a trip to Venezia on Sunday.

Lozano has featured regularly for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season, scoring five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us