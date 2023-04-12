Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash

Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 15, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia v Napoli - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - February 5, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 11, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - March 19, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen applauds fans after being substituted REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Napoli's injured Osimhen out of Milan Champions League clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Napoli - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - February 17, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
12 Apr 2023 12:34AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Napoli's injured forward Victor Osimhen will miss the Champions League quarter-final, first leg at AC Milan on Wednesday after being left out of Luciano Spalletti's matchday squad.

Nigeria's Osimhen, who is Serie A's top scorer this season with 21 goals, was sidelined for this month's league games against Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain.

Napoli said on their website that Osimhen "worked separately" from the team in Tuesday's training session.

"We've won important games even without Osimhen. I expect those who go out onto the pitch to have the trust of their team mates and themselves," Spalletti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The strength of a team is never a raw addition of team members but of the qualities, of how they manage to coexist with each other, the team behaviour. And our team has shown that it can play beyond the starting lineup," he added.

Napoli's Argentina striker Giovanni Simeone is also out with a thigh problem and Giacomo Raspadori, who is expected to lead the line, is still waiting for a fitness test.

"He has only done one training session today, not very deep. He will be assessed tomorrow morning for further tests and then we will choose who will play in that position," said Spalletti.

Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.