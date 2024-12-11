Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Napoli's Kvaratskhelia suffers knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Napoli's Kvaratskhelia suffers knee injury

Napoli's Kvaratskhelia suffers knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - December 8, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

11 Dec 2024 01:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be out of action after suffering a sprain in his right knee, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The Georgian sustained the injury in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Lazio, with Napoli stating that he has already begun his rehabilitation.

While the club has not confirmed the likely duration of his absence, Italian media reported that recovery from such injuries typically takes up to four weeks.

Kvaratskhelia has contributed five goals and three assists in 15 Serie A appearances for Napoli, who are second in the Serie A table.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement