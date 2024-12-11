Napoli's Kvaratskhelia suffers knee injury

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be out of action after suffering a sprain in his right knee, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The Georgian sustained the injury in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Lazio, with Napoli stating that he has already begun his rehabilitation.

While the club has not confirmed the likely duration of his absence, Italian media reported that recovery from such injuries typically takes up to four weeks.

Kvaratskhelia has contributed five goals and three assists in 15 Serie A appearances for Napoli, who are second in the Serie A table.