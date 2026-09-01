Napoli's McTominay ruled out for a month due to heart problem

Sept 1 : Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will be sidelined for a month due to a minor heart issue that will require surgery, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.

• Former Manchester United player McTominay has developed a "mild, benign arrhythmia," a condition that causes irregular heartbeat, the Serie A side said in a statement.

• "Scott McTominay is due to undergo corrective ablation surgery (PFA) in the coming days. The player will be available again after the international break," Napoli added.

• The 29-year-old is set to miss Scotland's four Nations League group matches, two against Slovenia and one each against Switzerland and North Macedonia, scheduled between September 26 and October 6.