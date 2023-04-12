Napoli's Osimhen left out of squad for AC Milan clash

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will miss his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg at AC Milan on Wednesday after being left out of manager Luciano Spalletti's matchday squad due to injury.

Nigeria's Osimhen, who is Serie A's top scorer this season with 21 goals, has missed this month's league games against Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain.

In a post on their website, Napoli said Osimhen "worked separately" from the team during Tuesday's training session.

Giacomo Raspadori is expected to lead the line against Milan, with Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone also sidelined due to a thigh issue.

Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 last month to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time.