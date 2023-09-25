Logo
Napoli's Osimhen misses late penalty in goalless draw with Bologna
25 Sep 2023 02:33AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2023 03:14AM)
BOLOGNA: Napoli's underwhelming start to the season persisted after a missed penalty by Victor Osimhen condemned the Serie A champions to a 0-0 draw at Bologna on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker fired his penalty wide of the target in the 72nd minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's deflected cross struck the arm of substitute Riccardo Calafiori.

After a run of two wins, a defeat and two draws, the champions are languishing in seventh place in the standings and trail leaders Inter Milan by seven points. Bologna are 11th with six points.

In the first half, Osimhen missed a chance to put Napoli ahead in the fifth minute when he struck the post. Kvaratskhelia had a chance to follow up but rolled the rebound wide from a tight angle.

During a tense finale, Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa blocked a Bologna shot with his arm inside the penalty box. The referee initially awarded a penalty but reversed his decision upon learning of an earlier infringement.

Source: Reuters

