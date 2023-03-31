Logo
Napoli's Osimhen set to miss AC Milan clash
Napoli's Osimhen set to miss AC Milan clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - March 19, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

31 Mar 2023 08:59PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 08:59PM)
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is set to miss their league clash against AC Milan on Sunday due to injury, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

Nigeria's Osimhen, who is in his third season at Napoli after previous stints in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg and in Ligue 1 with Lille, is the league's top scorer this season with 21 goals.

"Osimhen, since returning with the national team, has experienced discomfort in his left adductor and underwent tests that revealed a distractive injury," Napoli said.

"His condition will be evaluated next week."

Napoli are top of the standings on 71 points, 23 ahead of defending champions Milan after 27 games, and appear set to win their first league title since 1990.

Source: Reuters

