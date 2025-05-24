Napoli’s Scudetto is reward for consistency and smart signings

Napoli claimed their second Scudetto in three seasons on Friday, a triumph shaped as much by their own consistency as a light fixture list and the growing fatigue that sapped the strength from their closest rivals Inter Milan.

The battle went to the final round of fixtures in which Napoli kept Inter at bay with a 2–0 home win over Cagliari as hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated across the Campania coastal city.

The numbers do not lie. After a lacklustre last season, Napoli entered the campaign free of European distractions, while Inter juggled the demands of the Champions League with their domestic commitments.

With 41 matches played after an early cup exit, Napoli had a far lighter schedule compared to Champions League finalists Inter, who have played 58 games.

The season began on a sour note for new coach Antonio Conte’s side, as they suffered a 3–0 defeat at Hellas Verona on the opening day. However, two key signings helped overcome that early setback and sparked a turnaround in fortunes.

Conte brought in striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United, completing both deals within 24 hours.

The pair went on to play a pivotal role, becoming the decisive forces that shifted the Serie A title race in favour of Napoli.

They have scored 26 league goals between them, rekindling memories of the dynamic partnership between Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia which fired Napoli to glory two seasons ago.

Since Kvaratskhelia’s departure in January, McTominay has taken on greater responsibility, emerging as a key figure both on the pitch and among the fans.

While the pair have not had quite the same impact that Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia did, their efforts were enough to carry the team across the finish line as they both scored in the final victory over Cagliari.

The race for the league title was until March a three-way battle, with Atalanta pushing to keep pace with Inter and Napoli who frequently swapped positions.

Atalanta’s momentum, however, faltered shortly after long-time manager Gian Piero Gasperini announced in February he would not renew his contract.

Juventus under manager Thiago Motta endured a frustrating first half of the campaign, collecting too many draws.

Motta was replaced by Igor Tudor who steered Juve back into the top four but they were unable to mount a serious challenge to the leaders.

For Inter, the season ultimately hinged on manager Simone Inzaghi having to decide whether to prioritise the chase for Serie A or the pursuit of European glory.

With Napoli crowned Serie A champions, all eyes will be on the May 31 Champions League final against Paris St Germain to see if that decision will be vindicated.