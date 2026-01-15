Napoli's title defence hit by scoreless draw with Parma

NAPLES, Italy, Jan 14 : Napoli's Serie A title defence was dealt another blow when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Parma on Wednesday, a third successive stalemate for the hosts which could see them lose further ground at the top.

Napoli came in on the back of two 2-2 draws, coming from behind in both games against Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, and against Parma they were unable to make their dominance count in a disappointing display at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The home side were frustrated in the opening half, Scott McTominay having a goal ruled out for offside and Parma keeper Filippo Rinaldi making some fine saves on his club debut. They were similarly unable to find a winner after the break.

Napoli remain third in the standings, level on 40 points with second placed AC Milan who are away to Como on Thursday and three points off leaders Inter Milan before they host Lecce later on Wednesday. Parma are 14th on 22 points.