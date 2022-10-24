Logo
Napoli's winning streak continues with 1-0 win at Roma
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 23, 2022 Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 23, 2022 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 23, 2022 Napoli players celebrate in front of their fans after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
24 Oct 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 05:10AM)
Napoli's seemingly unstoppable streak continued when Victor Osimhen's late strike secured a 1-0 win at Roma in Serie A on Sunday, putting them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, both sides were evenly matched in a slow-paced and uneventful first half.

Napoli thought they had a penalty in the 38th minute when keeper Rui Patricio seemingly made a late challenge on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but the decision was revoked after a VAR check.

Napoli controlled the game by the hour mark and had several chances to score, with Roma struggling to get the ball out of their own half.

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before fulltime when he volleyed in the ball from an acute angle with one touch.

Napoli now have a three-point lead at the top with 29 after 11 games, three ahead of AC Milan in second place. Roma are fifth with 22 points.

Source: Reuters

