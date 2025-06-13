NASCAR brings American thunder to Mexico City in expansion drive

The throaty roar of NASCAR Cup Series engines will reverberate through the Valley of Mexico this weekend, marking a bold international gambit for America's beloved motorsport as it races beyond its traditional borders.

The ambitious cross-border event required substantial logistical efforts to bring the entire racing circus down south, amid recent protests in Los Angeles and complex U.S.-Mexico relations as well as stricter border controls under President Donald Trump's administration.

For Daniel Suarez, who carries the hopes of a nation as one of only three Mexicans ever to reach NASCAR's premier division, the Mexico City race transforms him from competitor to cultural ambassador.

"It's a great privilege to represent all Mexico. This isn't just another race on the calendar," Suarez told Reuters.

"I'm very fortunate not only for my country, but for the whole Latin America region. It's not pressure as I love it, this is more like motivation, to go race in front of my people."

The cultural collision is set to be a striking one.

NASCAR brings its distinctly blue-collar heritage, born when Prohibition-era bootleggers modified cars to outrun the authorities, to a nation where racing fans have traditionally embraced Formula One's technical sophistication through local hero and former driver Sergio "Checo" Perez.

However, NASCAR's arrival illuminates potential pathways for emerging talents like Regina Sivient, who recently made history as the first Mexican woman competing in the ARCA Menards Series, the minor, semi-professional stock car racing league that provides a pathway into NASCAR's three national touring series.

"The most important thing about NASCAR coming to Mexico is that it gives us exposure," Sivient told Reuters.

"When we saw Checo Perez in F1, being in the spotlight meant many Mexicans got to know him, that we drivers supported him, and that he received sponsorship from brands. In the end, as athletes that's what we want and what the sport needs to grow".

As engines prepare to roar, the question is not whether NASCAR can follow the NBA and NFL in establishing Mexican footholds, but how quickly the quintessentially American motorsport might transform itself from curious novelty to beloved fixture in Mexico's sporting identity.