Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman repeats as MLS Defender of Year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman repeats as MLS Defender of Year

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman repeats as MLS Defender of Year

US Men's National Team defender Walker Zimmerman fields questions from the media after the teamÕs first day of winter training camp in Carson, California, on Jan 11, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Rory Carroll)

02 Dec 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 01:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman on Wednesday was named the MLS Defender of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Zimmerman joined Carlos Bocanegra (2002-03, Chicago Fire FC) and Chad Marshall (2008-09, Columbus Crew) as the third player in MLS history to win the award in consecutive campaigns.

The 28-year-old Zimmerman recorded 30.97 percent of the vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current players.

Seattle's Yeimar Gomez finished second with 16.80 percent of the vote. Atlanta United's Miles Robinson ended up third with 11.80 percent.

Zimmerman played a significant role in helping Nashville SC tie for the league's best goals-against average (0.97).

He also contributed on the offensive end, collecting three goals and two assists on the season.

Zimmerman has 18 goals and six assists in 187 career matches (166 starts) with FC Dallas, LAFC and Nashville. He was selected by FC Dallas with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us