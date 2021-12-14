Logo
Nassar victims reach US$380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee -WSJ
Nassar victims reach US$380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee -WSJ

FILE PHOTO: After their day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee gymnasts Jessica Howard, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman — sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — join U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is sworn in to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
14 Dec 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 12:26AM)
WASHINGTON : Victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a US$380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the settlement figure.

The Journal said the settlement will cover claims brought by Olympic gold medalists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all of whom are among Nassar's most high-profile victims of sexual abuse.

All three women testified about the abuse they suffered during a Senate hearing this year. At the hearing, they blasted U.S gymnastics and Olympic officials for failing to stop Nassar, and they took the FBI to task over its botched investigation into Nassar's actions.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mark Porter and Howard Goller)

Source: Reuters

