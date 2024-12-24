Singapore footballer Adam Swandi retires at 28 due to heart condition

SINGAPORE: Footballer Adam Swandi has retired from the professional game at the age of 28 because of a heart condition, his club announced on Tuesday (Dec 24).

The Lion City Sailors midfielder was substituted at half-time during a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match with Tanjong Pagar United in September after feeling unwell.

While his condition stabilised after immediate medical attention, subsequent tests found an underlying heart condition in the form of cardiomyopathy.

Cardiomyopathy is a heart muscle disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. It can lead to serious heart conditions and, in more severe cases, symptoms of heart failure.

“The condition puts Adam at an extremely high risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event if he continues playing competitive football,” the Lion City Sailors said in a press release on Tuesday.

“As a result, the ex-Singapore international has regretfully decided to end his decade-long professional football career.”

Adam is not the only professional footballer who has had their career cut short by an underlying medical condition.

Former Argentina and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero retired from football in 2021 at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

And in 2020, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a UEFA European Championship match after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Having seen what happened to players like Christian Eriksen, it’s surreal to think that something like this could happen to me,” said Adam, who has played 22 times for the Singapore national team.

“I’m acutely aware of how lucky I am to still be alive.”