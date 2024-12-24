Singapore footballer Adam Swandi retires at 28 due to heart condition

SINGAPORE: Footballer Adam Swandi has retired from the professional game at the age of 28 because of a heart condition, his club announced on Tuesday (Dec 24).
The Lion City Sailors midfielder was substituted at half-time during a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match with Tanjong Pagar United in September after feeling unwell.
While his condition stabilised after immediate medical attention, subsequent tests found an underlying heart condition in the form of cardiomyopathy.
Cardiomyopathy is a heart muscle disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. It can lead to serious heart conditions and, in more severe cases, symptoms of heart failure.
“The condition puts Adam at an extremely high risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event if he continues playing competitive football,” the Lion City Sailors said in a press release on Tuesday.
“As a result, the ex-Singapore international has regretfully decided to end his decade-long professional football career.”
Adam is not the only professional footballer who has had their career cut short by an underlying medical condition.
Former Argentina and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero retired from football in 2021 at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.
And in 2020, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a UEFA European Championship match after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
“Having seen what happened to players like Christian Eriksen, it’s surreal to think that something like this could happen to me,” said Adam, who has played 22 times for the Singapore national team.
“I’m acutely aware of how lucky I am to still be alive.”
Adam is one of only three current Sailors, alongside Hafiz Nor and Haiqal Pashia, to have been with the Lion City Sailors since their inception in 2020.
He has made 93 appearances for the Sailors, securing the 2021 SPL title, the 2023 Singapore Cup and two Community Shield trophies.
“(Adam's) warm personality and consistently upbeat spirit have had a positive impact on everyone here. Given his immense talent, we’re all deeply saddened that he has to end his career in this way,” said Sailors chairman Forrest Li.
“As a club, we’re committed to giving him all the love and support he needs as he transitions into his post-football journey, and we hope he will continue contributing to the club in other capacities.”
The club said Adam was exploring opportunities in technical and non-technical areas within the club.
Adam first shot to fame in the 2011 Lion City Cup, where he captained the Singapore Under-15s to victories over Newcastle and Juventus, leading the team to a third-place finish.
He signed a two-year contract with French Ligue 2 side FC Metz in 2013, where he represented their Under-19 team.
After returning to Singapore, he played for the Young Lions, Home United and Albirex Niigata, where he won the league title and was named the league’s Young Player of the Year in 2018.
“While we’re saddened to see Adam step away from the game as a player, his health and family must always come first. Adam is not just a footballer; he’s also a father and a husband,” said Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic.
“I’d like to thank him for being an ever-reliable player and the kind of character everyone loves having in the dressing room. We look forward to supporting him as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.”
“I’ve had big ambitions and dreams in football, and I think I’ve achieved most of them,” said Adam.
“I’m very thankful for the career I’ve had and deeply grateful to the Sailors for supporting me every step of the way.
“The management has given me their fullest support, and I’m really looking forward to contributing to the club in areas beyond the field.”