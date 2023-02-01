Logo
Navas joins Forest on loan from PSG
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coupe de France - LB Chateauroux v Paris St Germain - Stade Gaston Petit, Chateauroux, France - January 6, 2023 Paris St Germain's Keylor Navas during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

01 Feb 2023 08:07AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 08:07AM)
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Navas, who the Champions League three times with Real Madrid, has signed on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

He was named UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season in 2017/18 and won 12 major trophies with Madrid before moving to PSG in 2019, where he has won two Ligue 1 titles.

Forest completed the signing of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United and defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid earlier on Tuesday.

The club are currently in 13th place in Premier League, with 21 points after 20 matches.

Source: Reuters

