Sport

Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2022 Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women's singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
FILE PHOTO: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova speaks as she meets the media in Singapore August 15, 2014. Men's tennis will see a flurry of women coaches after Andy Murray broke down a gender barrier by hiring Amelie Mauresmo, says 18-times grand slam singles champion Navratilova who is open to tutoring men. Picture taken August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: SPORT TENNIS HEADSHOT)
02 Jan 2023 11:27PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 11:37PM)
Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA.

"I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis are good, with treatments to begin next week.

Source: Reuters

