Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned

NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
11 Jun 2022 03:24PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 03:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Stephen Curry's 43-point masterpiece in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday left his Warriors teammates, his coaches and basketball fans everywhere in awe.

With Golden State in jeopardy of falling into a 3-1 hole against the Celtics in Boston, Curry was magnificent, shooting 14 of 26 from the field with seven three pointers while collecting 10 rebounds to level the series 2-2.

"Probably number one," Klay Thompson said when asked to rank Curry's performance in a Finals game.

"It was nearly a must-win game, so to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did and grab 10 rebounds all while they are attacking him on defense? His conditioning is second to none in this league.

"Steph played incredible."

Forward Draymond Green echoed Thompson.

"He put us on his back and willed us to win," he said.

"Much-needed win, a game we had to have, and he came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success.

"It's absolutely incredible."

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James weighed in to say that Curry was "different" from other players and that he still does not get the respect he is due.

"It's rare and rare is not liked and appreciated," James tweeted.

After the game, Curry redirected praise onto his teammates.

"I don't rank my performances," Curry said. "Just win the game."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who hopes to lead the franchise to its fourth championship in eight years alongside Curry, Thompson and Green, said he felt blessed.

"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and say thank you to Steph because night after night he has made this situation for us as an organization easy for everybody," Kerr said.

"He's a special player, special person."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us