NBA fines Doncic US$35K for implying ref payoff for non-call
Slovenian star guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was fined $35,000 by the NBA for a "money" gesture implying a payoff to a referee for a non-call in a loss to Golden State (Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Tim Heitman)

25 Mar 2023 03:16AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 03:16AM)
NEW YORK: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was fined US$35,000 by the NBA on Friday for making a gesture implying a payoff to a referee for a non-call against Golden State's Draymond Green.

The punishment for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official" came for the Slovenian star's actions with 1.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 127-125 home loss on Wednesday to the reigning NBA champions.

Four-time NBA All-Star Doncic, 24, rubbed his left thumb and forefinger together in a "money" motion directed at an official.

Doncic ranks second in the NBA with 32.9 points a game and also averages 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest for the Mavericks, who are 36-37 to rank eighth in the Western Conference.

The Mavs are equal in record with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans and one win shy of seventh-place Minnesota in the fight for positions in the play-in tournament.

Source: AFP

