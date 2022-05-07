Logo
NBA fines Mavericks US$25K over 'bench decorum' in Game 2
NBA fines Mavericks US$25K over 'bench decorum' in Game 2

FILE PHOTO: An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

07 May 2022 06:15AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 06:32AM)
The Dallas Mavericks were fined US$25,000 by the NBA on Friday (May 6) after being declared in violation of "rules regarding team bench decorum" during Wednesday's playoff loss against the Phoenix Suns.

The punishment was announced by the NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

The league said numerous players along with one member of the Dallas coaching staff failed to follow protocols and remain in designated bench areas during the Suns' 129-109 win in Game 2 in Phoenix. Per the league, the guilty group "stood away from Dallas' team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action."

With the loss, the Mavericks trail their Western Conference semifinal series 2-0 with Game 3 to be played Friday night in Dallas.

 

Source: Reuters

