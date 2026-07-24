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NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season
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NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season

NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season
Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) throws powder into the air before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
24 Jul 2026 11:42PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 11:55PM)
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July 24 : LeBron James announced on Friday his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers for his record-extending 24th NBA season.

The league's all-time leading scorer spent the last eight seasons of his glittering career with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to a title in 2020 after two separate stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and four years with the Miami Heat.

"This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship," James wrote on social media.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The 41-year-old James, who last March surpassed Robert Parish's record for most career regular-season games played, has continued to perform at an elite level despite his age.

He earned a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection last February during a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 60 games.

Source: Reuters
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