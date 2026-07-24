NBA-LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers for record-extending 24th NBA season

July 24 : LeBron James announced on Friday his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers for his record-extending 24th NBA season.

The league's all-time leading scorer spent the last eight seasons of his glittering career with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to a title in 2020 after two separate stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and four years with the Miami Heat.

"This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship," James wrote on social media.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The 41-year-old James, who last March surpassed Robert Parish's record for most career regular-season games played, has continued to perform at an elite level despite his age.

He earned a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection last February during a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 60 games.