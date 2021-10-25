Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game

Protesters scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets' home arena on Sunday (Oct 24) in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the arena ahead of the Nets' first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season chanting "Let Kyrie play" while some held "Stand with Kyrie" signs.

According to multiple reports, security had to lock down the building at one point, which prevented some fans from entering, but the game against the Charlotte Hornets began on time.

The Nets did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment or confirmation that the arena was in a state of lockdown prior to the 4:00pm ET (2000 GMT) tipoff.

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because of coronavirus regulations in New York.

The Nets announced ahead of the current season that Irving, a seven-times All-Star who joined Brooklyn in 2019 after stints with Cleveland and Boston, would not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," the Nets said at the time.

"Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."