Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game

Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game

FILE PHOTO: Jun 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after making a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of game one in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

25 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 05:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Protesters scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets' home arena on Sunday (Oct 24) in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the arena ahead of the Nets' first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season chanting "Let Kyrie play" while some held "Stand with Kyrie" signs.

According to multiple reports, security had to lock down the building at one point, which prevented some fans from entering, but the game against the Charlotte Hornets began on time.

The Nets did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment or confirmation that the arena was in a state of lockdown prior to the 4:00pm ET (2000 GMT) tipoff.

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because of coronavirus regulations in New York.

The Nets announced ahead of the current season that Irving, a seven-times All-Star who joined Brooklyn in 2019 after stints with Cleveland and Boston, would not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," the Nets said at the time.

"Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us