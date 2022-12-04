NBA roundup: Anfernee Simons, Blazers hang on to beat Jazz

Anfernee Simons recorded a career-high 45 points and Jerami Grant scored 33 as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111 Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Simons and Grant hit key free throws in the waning moments, and the Jazz committed four costly turnovers in the final minute to help Portland pick up the win after blowing an early 15-point lead. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson had a chance to tie the game, but the ball was knocked out of his hands and went off his foot with 4.6 seconds remaining. Grant sealed the win at the free-throw line, where he scored four points in the last 6.4 seconds.

Clarkson finished with 24 points, Lauri Markkanen scored 21 with six rebounds and Collin Sexton added 19 points, but Utah dropped to 2-2 on its current six-game homestand. Despite giving up its big lead, Portland responded to Utah every time the home team made a push in the final minutes.

Mavericks 121, Knicks 100

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined to score 36 points during a dominant third quarter, lifting Dallas to a victory over host New York.

The Mavericks outscored the Knicks 41-15 in the third and 69-41 in the second half. Doncic, who entered Saturday leading the NBA in scoring at 33.6 points per game, scored 19 of his 30 points in the third before sitting out the fourth. Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) flirted with a triple-double for the Mavericks, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Julius Randle scored 24 points and Immanuel Quickley added 23 off the bench. RJ Barrett had 13 points, as did ex-Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. Hardaway and Doncic began the game-turning surge by combining for four 3-pointers in a 12-3 run in the third that gave the Mavericks a 68-65 lead - their first lead since 3-2.

Kings 123, Clippers 96

Domantas Sabonis led seven scorers in double figures with 24 points as Sacramento led nearly wire-to-wire in a blowout of host Los Angeles.

The Kings attacked the short-handed Clippers on the interior, outscoring Los Angeles in the paint, 62-44. All five Sacramento starters scored in double figures. Keegan Murray erupted in the fourth quarter to effectively snuff any hope of a Los Angeles comeback, connecting on five field goals - including three 3-pointers - in the period. Murray finished with 23 points.

The Clippers - playing once again without All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, 3-point specialist Luke Kennard and spark-plug Norman Powell - were out-of-sorts offensively throughout the contest. Los Angeles shot just 33 of 93 from the floor and committed 17 turnovers. No Clipper scored more than 18 points, which came from Brandon Boston Jr. with his season high off the bench.

Bucks 105, Hornets 96

Bobby Portis scored 20 points and Milwaukee used some makeshift lineups in a road victory against Charlotte.

Jordan Nwora's 17 points went with 14 points apiece for Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The Bucks had to fend off a challenge after holding a 93-82 lead with six minutes to play. Lopez's three-point play with 3:09 left was a key moment.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets, who won their previous three home games, with 26 points. Jalen McDaniels had 21 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Mason Plumlee provided 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Thunder 135, Timberwolves 128

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead Oklahoma City past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Thunder have won back-to-back games, while the Timberwolves have dropped four of their last five. Gilgeous-Alexander was 10 of 17 from the floor and made all 12 of his free throws. Josh Giddey had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

D'Angelo Russell, who was ejected in the final minute of a sometimes-contentious game, led the Timberwolves with 27 points while Anthony Edwards added 26 points and six steals. Jaylen Nowell scored 21 points off the bench. Minnesota's Rudy Gobert was tossed earlier in the game after an incident involving the Thunder's Kenrich Williams.

Raptors 121, Magic 118

O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 32 points and host Toronto defeated Orlando in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who handed the Magic their eighth loss in a row. Both teams were coming off road losses on Friday night. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who were returning from a two-game winless road trip.

Bol Bol and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic, who were completing a two-game road trip. Admiral Schofield scored 13 points and Cole Anthony chipped in with 12.

Warriors 120, Rockets 101

Andrew Wiggins buried a career-high-tying eight 3-pointers, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 13 more and Golden State wore down visiting Houston from long range.

Wiggins finished 8-for-10 from deep, Curry 8-for-17 and Poole 5-for-8, accounting for 21 of Golden State's long-distance successes on a night where they made 25 of 52. Moses Moody chipped in with a 3-for-3 effort en route to 11 points.

Kevin Porter Jr. paced Houston with 20 points, but missed eight of his nine 3-point attempts. The visitors went 3-for-28 from distance and were outscored 75-9 from beyond the arc. Tari Eason had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jalen Green and K.J. Martin chipped in with 13 points apiece and Alperen Sengun supplied 12.

