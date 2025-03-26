NBA roundup: Josh Hart leads record night as Knicks top Mavs

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns became the first teammates to record triple-doubles in the same game in New York Knicks history Tuesday night, leading the hosts to a 128-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Hart finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his team-record ninth triple-double of the season. Towns had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his third career triple-double. OG Anunoby scored a team-high 35 points for the Knicks.

Hart and Towns are only the 17th set of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game in NBA history and the second to do so this year. Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook each recorded triple-doubles for the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30 and Jan. 10.

Naji Marshall scored 38 points - but just 10 in the second half - for the undermanned Mavericks, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Rockets 121, Hawks 114

Jalen Green posted a 32-point double-double, Fred VanVleet added 21 points and Houston fended off a fourth-quarter charge from visiting Atlanta.

Green added 11 rebounds and helped rebuff Atlanta's 20-4 surge to open the final period. Alperen Sengun tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Rockets, who have won 10 of 11. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17 points, and Tari Eason added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Trae Young (19 points, 12 assists), Onyeka Okongwu (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Dyson Daniels (19 points, 10 assists, four steals) recorded double-doubles for the Hawks. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher tallied 18 points, while Terance Mann scored 12 of his 16 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

Cavaliers 122, Trail Blazers 111

Darius Garland recorded 27 points and eight assists and Ty Jerome scored 25 points off the bench to help Cleveland beat host Portland.

Evan Mobley added 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots as Cleveland won its second straight game following a four-game slide. Jarrett Allen had 14 points and eight rebounds, Sam Merrill also had 14 points and De'Andre Hunter tallied 11 points off the bench for the Cavaliers.

Donovan Clingan registered 18 points and 12 rebounds, Shaedon Sharpe also scored 18 points and reserve Scoot Henderson had 18 points, six assists and six rebounds for Portland, which lost its second straight game after four consecutive wins. Deni Avdija contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and reserve Matisse Thybulle had 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Thunder 21, Kings 105

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as Oklahoma City beat Sacramento for its 60th win.

Chet Holmgren posted 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder (60-12), who won their seventh straight and reached 60 wins for the fifth time in franchise history. Alex Caruso finished with 15 points, and Isaiah Joe added 14.

Keegan Murray scored 28 points, hitting 9 of 13 3-pointers, for the Kings, who lost a fourth straight game and fell into a tie with the Phoenix Suns for ninth place in the Western Conference. Zach LaVine tallied 19 points and seven assists.

Magic 111, Hornets 104

Paolo Banchero scored 32 points and Orlando stiffened on defense late in the game to overcome some second-half snags and win at Charlotte.

Franz Wagner racked up 26 points and Anthony Black posted 20 points off the bench to help the Magic win for the fifth time in a seven-game stretch. Banchero has scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games. Reserve Caleb Houston, who drained four 3-pointers, had 12 points.

LaMelo Ball's 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting weren't enough for the Hornets, who were playing in their first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. They've lost five of their last six games. Josh Green and reserve Nick Smith Jr. added 13 points apiece and Miles Bridges provided 11 points for Charlotte, which shot 42 per cent.

Pistons 122, Spurs 96

Marcus Sasser poured in a career-high 27 points as host Detroit took a big early lead and downed San Antonio.

Tobias Harris supplied 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Detroit. Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson tossed in 14 points apiece. Duren also had seven of the Pistons' 33 assists. Malik Beasley added 13 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 12. Cade Cunningham missed his second straight game with a left calf contusion.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 26 points and six rebounds. Stephon Castle supplied 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 11 and Keldon Johnson had 10.

Heat 126, Warriors 86

Jimmy Butler, playing against the Heat for the first time since they traded him, was held to 11 points as host Miami defeated short-handed Golden State.

Miami got a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 20 points and seven assists from Tyler Herro and 17 points from Alec Burks. Miami is just 6-17 since trading Butler on Feb. 6. Golden State is 16-5 since making the move.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 15 points. Brandin Podziemski scored 14. Butler finished with six rebounds and two assists and made 5 of 12 shots.

Grizzlies 140, Jazz 103

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 16 points and 10 assists for Memphis, which trailed by one at halftime before outscoring Utah 41-17 in the third quarter. Jay Huff, Vince Williams Jr. and Zach Edey each added 15 points.

Isaiah Collier led Utah with 21 points. Collin Sexton scored 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Kyle Filipowski scored 13 apiece for the Jazz, who lost for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

