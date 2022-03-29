NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam nets 40 in Raptors' OT win over Celtics

Pascal Siakam scored four of his season-best 40 points in overtime before fouling out and added 13 rebounds as the host Toronto Raptors defeated the undermanned Boston Celtics 115-112 on Monday.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each added 14 points for the Raptors, who have won the first three games of a four-game homestand.

Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young each scored 12 points. Scottie Barnes had 10 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Smart had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who had a six-game winning streak come to a halt. Grant Williams added 17 points, and Derrick White had 15 points and eight assists. Boston was without Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee), Robert Williams III (knee) and Al Horford (personal).

Hawks 132, Pacers 123

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points and Clint Capela and Trae Young had double-doubles as visiting Atlanta earned a 4-0 sweep of its season series with Indiana.

Bogdanovic, who sat out the previous game with knee soreness, came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers. Capela had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Young scored 14 points with a season-high 16 assists.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, who lost their fourth straight.

Cavaliers 107, Magic 101

Darius Garland scored a game-high 25 points to help Cleveland hold off visiting Orlando and end a three-game losing streak.

Garland fueled a late 12-0 run and dished out a game-high 12 assists. Kevin Love added 19 points and seven rebounds off the Cleveland bench. However, the Cavaliers lost Evan Mobley in the third quarter due to an ankle injury.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and six assists for the Magic, who have lost three in a row and six of their last eight games.

Spurs 123, Rockets 120

Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 33 points and added 11 assists and seven rebounds as San Antonio capped a sweep of its four-game road trip with a victory over Houston.

The Spurs climbed within a half-game of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the last spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. San Antonio's Keldon Johnson added 21 points and nine rebounds, notching 20-plus points for a career-best third consecutive game. Jakob Poeltl (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Zach Collins (13 points, eight boards) controlled the paint.

Jalen Green led Houston with 30 points while Kevin Porter Jr. added 26 points, nine boards and seven assists. Josh Christopher chipped in 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes off the bench for the Rockets, who had won three of their previous four games.

Grizzlies 123, Warriors 95

Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and De'Anthony Melton all topped 20 points and host Memphis closed in on clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a shellacking of Golden State.

Bane dropped in a team-high 22 points, while Brooks and Melton added 21 apiece for the Grizzlies, who won the season series over the Warriors and moved within one win - or one Golden State loss - from earning the West's second seed behind the Phoenix Suns.

Despite getting a game-high 25 points from Jordan Poole, the Warriors lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, finished a 1-4 trip and lost ground to the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in the battle for the No. 3 seed in the West.

Thunder 134, Trail Blazers 131 (OT)

Isaiah Roby scored seven of his career-best 30 points in overtime and also forced the extra session with a 3-pointer to lead Oklahoma City to a victory over host Portland.

Roby shot 11 of 13 from the field, matched his career high of four 3-pointers and collected eight rebounds as the Thunder won for just the second time in the past 13 games. Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points and Theo Maledon had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Ben McLemore matched his career high of eight 3-pointers and equaled his season high of 28 points for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game and fell for the 14th time in 16 outings. Rookie Brandon Williams added 25 points and set career highs of 12 assists and five 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers (27-48).

Nuggets 113, Hornets 109

It took time for Nikola Jokic to get cranked up, but he carried Denver during second-half stretches on his way to a triple-double in a road victory against Charlotte.

Jokic finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists, all team highs. Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half for the Nuggets, who won for just the third time in their past six games. Will Barton racked up 18 points and Jeff Green and Monte Morris both had 14 points.

Miles Bridges poured in 27 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Hornets. Ball had 22 points and 11 assists, Kelly Oubre Jr., Isaiah Thomas and Rozier all added 12 points and P.J. Washington posted 10 points.

Knicks 109, Bulls 104

RJ Barrett scored a team-high 28 points and Alec Burks finished with 27 points, including the clinching 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, as host New York kept its flickering playoff hopes alive by fending off Chicago.

Mitchell Robinson amassed 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who won their season-high, fourth straight to remain 4 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks in the race for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. Obi Toppin added 17 points off the bench for the Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulls, who squandered an early 12-point lead as they lost for the 11th time in 15 games. Zach LaVine had 27 points, Nikola Vucevic contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu added 10 points.

Heat 123, Kings 100

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points - sinking a season-high three 3-pointers - as Miami broke a season-worst, four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Sacramento.

Butler, who also had a team-high eight assists and five rebounds, made 10 of 14 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Miami also got 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro added 20 points off the bench.

Davion Mitchell put up 21 points and a game-high nine assists while Harrison Barnes added 17 points for the Kings, who had won their previous two games.

-Field Level Media