Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds

NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) fight for the ball on the way out of bounds during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) after he made the decisive basket against the Miami Heat during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
23 Apr 2022 03:15PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 03:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Trae Young made a go-ahead runner in the lane over Jimmy Butler with 4.4 seconds left as the host Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday to cut their deficit in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series to 2-1.

Atlanta overcame a 21-0, third-quarter run by Miami that gave the Heat a 16-point lead. The eighth-seeded Hawks, who are 21-3 at home since Jan. 17, will aim to level the series against the top-seeded Heat in Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta.

Young finished with 24 points and eight assists. He made 6 of 14 shots, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

Butler, who scored 45 points in Game 2 on Tuesday, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on Friday. However, he missed two key shots in the final 13 seconds. The first one led to Young's runner in transition, and the second miss was the game's final shot.

Bucks 111, Bulls 81

Grayson Allen scored 22 points off the bench and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 16 rebounds as visiting Milwaukee rolled to a victory over Chicago to take a 2-1 lead in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo amassed 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks won without Khris Middleton, who is expected to miss the rest of the series after he sprained a left knee ligament in Game 2.

Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and Zach LaVine added 15 as the Bulls fell short in their first home playoff game since 2017. DeMar DeRozan had just 11 points for Chicago after a 41-point performance in Game 2.

Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and also recorded 14 assists without committing a turnover to lead Phoenix to a victory over host New Orleans.

Deandre Ayton added 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting and collected 17 rebounds to help the Suns take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series. Phoenix prevailed despite Devin Booker being sidelined due to a right hamstring injury.

Brandon Ingram recorded 34 points and seven rebounds and CJ McCollum had 30 points and seven assists for the Pelicans. Game 4 is Sunday night in New Orleans.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us