NBA-Thunder beat Pacers in Game 7 to win NBA Finals
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives for a lay-up as Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
23 Jun 2025 10:57AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2025 11:00AM)
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday to win the franchise's first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the scoring in front of a raucous home crowd at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center with 29 points and 12 assists.

The Pacers lost star point guard Tyrese Haliburton midway through the first quarter with an Achilles injury and saw their title hopes dashed by a stifling Oklahoma City defense in the second half.

The Finals between two small-market teams was light on star power but delivered on thrills, as the surprise Eastern Conference champions Pacers pushed the best team in the league to the winner-take-all Game 7.

Source: Reuters
