Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

Stamford Bridge, the stadium of Chelsea Football Club is pictured after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, Mar 10, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

13 Apr 2022 08:33PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 08:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER: American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become 'co-managing partner' of the bid.

MLSE owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors and Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.

"Larry is a world-class individual who is highly regarded in the global sports community, and his experience in sports governance, his long-term perspective, and civil construction expertise are tremendous assets for our group," said Pagliuca.

Pagliuca also said that the "True Blues Consortium", which includes fans and former players including Terry, were also behind his bid.

"The group welcomes the endorsement and support of the True Blues Consortium, an organisation dedicated to Chelsea FC and focused on representing fan interests for the club," said the statement.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Chelsea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us