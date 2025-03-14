Logo
NBCUniversal agree extension of Olympic media rights to 2036-IOC
Sport

FILE PHOTO: People stand near a signage of Comcast and NBC Universal in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Comcast, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 20, 2024. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 12:52AM
BERLIN : The International Olympic Committee and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal have agreed on a $3 billion extension of their Olympic Games media rights deal for the United States to 2036, the IOC said on Thursday.

"The extension of the media rights for the 2033-2036 cycle, covering the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined), is valued at $3 billion and is a major contribution to the long-term financial stability of the entire Olympic Movement," the IOC said in a statement.

The U.S. broadcaster has traditionally been the biggest single biggest source of revenue for the IOC.

Source: Reuters
