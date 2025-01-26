Ndiaye penalty gives Everton 1-0 win at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England : Iliman Ndiaye scored a first half penalty as Everton secured only their second Premier League away win since December 2023 with a 1-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton defender Joel Veltman inexplicably handled the ball under pressure from striker Beto, scooping the it away with his right arm, and Ndiaye kept his cool to bury the spot-kick in the bottom left corner.

Everton had to weather wave after wave of Brighton attacks in the second half but the home side, who were on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, failed to break down a resolute visiting defence.

Brighton stay in ninth place with 34 points from 23 games, while Everton are in 16th with 23 points from their 22 matches and have won two of their three games under new manager David Moyes.