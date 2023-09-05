Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs

Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Napoli - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - September 14, 2022 Napoli's Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 29, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez looks dejected after missing a penalty during the shoot-out Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
05 Sep 2023 09:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Turkish champions Galatasaray have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy for 12.8 million pounds ($16.16 million), according to British media reports.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 91 appearances in all competitions for Spurs after joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019. The France international has previously had loan spells at former club Lyon and with Serie A champions Napoli.

Sanchez, 27, has signed a four-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year, after Galatasaray paid a reported 8.1 million pounds for the Colombian international centre back.

He leaves Spurs after making 207 appearances in six seasons, having joined the team in 2017 from Ajax Amsterdam.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.