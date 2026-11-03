Nearly 8.4 million ticket requests received for India and Pakistan's 2027 World Cup clash

Nov 2 : Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been received for India and Pakistan's group-stage clash at next year's Men's Cricket World Cup, organisers said on Monday.

• The rivals are set to clash in Johannesburg at The Wanderers on October 10, 2027. The final, hosted at the same 34,000-seat venue, trails close behind with almost eight million ticket requests.

• Nearly three million fans from 193 countries have applied for tickets in the ballot window, which remains open until November 21, for the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

• More than 120 million total ticket requests have been received for the 14-team showcase that runs October 2 to November 21.