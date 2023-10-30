Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - RB Leipzig v Club Brugge - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - September 28, 2021 Club Brugge's Bas Dost with teammates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

30 Oct 2023 08:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEC Nijmegen forward Bas Dost was recovering in hospital on Sunday after collapsing on the pitch during their Eredivisie match at AZ Alkmaar with the game later abandoned.

The 34-year-old former Netherlands international, who regained consciousness and was carried off the field, later said on NEC's social media that he was feeling good.

"The AZ-NEC match was stopped in the 90th minute on Sunday evening with the score 1-2. Bas Dost collapsed on the field and was immediately helped by all the emergency services present," NEC said in a statement on their website.

"Dost was carried from the field by the emergency services and taken to hospital."

Players from both teams stood around Dost, who scored the opening goal and provided the assist for NEC's second, while he was being treated.

"I'm doing well. The help I received on the field was fantastic," Dost said on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm in the hospital now and I feel good. Thanks for all the support!"

AZ posted a message saying: "Bas Dost is fortunately conscious. Wishing you a lot of recovery and strength, Bas."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.