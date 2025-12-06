Neergaard-Petersen takes lead at Australian Open, McIlroy stays in hunt

Dec 6 : Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen made a late surge to card a five-under 66 and take the lead on day three at the Royal Melbourne on Saturday, while Rory McIlroy overcame an early error to grab two consecutive birdies and stay in the hunt at the Australian Open.

Among the home players, Cam Smith had a wobbly start with a bogey on the sixth hole, but the 2022 British Open champion responded well in the latter half, with an eagle on the 14th hole to card a 66.

The 32-year-old was in front through the 17th, before getting a bogey on the last hole, while Neergaard-Petersen grabbed three straight birdies to overtake him by two shots at 14-under overall.

“I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff out there today and didn’t feel as comfortable over the ball,” Smith, who sits joint-second with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and South Korea's Si Woo Kim, told broadcasters.

“But I just went through the process, hit the right shots and didn’t shy away. I’m happy I did that, it was what I was most impressed with.”

BANANA PEEL

The five-times major champion McIlroy had another nervy start with a double bogey on the second hole after his tee shot settled on a banana peel in the rough, forcing him to play it as it lay to avoid moving the ball and incurring a penalty.

But the Northern Irishman bounced back quickly, and once again finished strong to card a 68. He will start the final day at five under, nine strokes off the leader.

“I didn’t get off to the greatest of starts but I felt I responded well,” McIlroy said.

“I’ll probably be a little too far behind to try to challenge on Sunday but I will try to end the week on a positive note and shoot my lowest score.”